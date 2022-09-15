Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. 5,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.