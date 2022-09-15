Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 2,206 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.05 and a 200 day moving average of $363.54. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

