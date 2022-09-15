Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE CMS traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.03. 12,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,736. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.85%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

