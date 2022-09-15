Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 91,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.