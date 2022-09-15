Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.76. 111,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,415. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

