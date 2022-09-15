Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.