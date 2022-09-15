Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Buys $11,487.00 in Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,487.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,723 shares in the company, valued at $856,084.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BLIN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 300,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,987. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

