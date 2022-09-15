Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the August 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

BRDCY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

