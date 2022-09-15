Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %
Broadcom stock opened at $510.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.93.
Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.