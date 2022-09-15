Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $207.20

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,648,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

