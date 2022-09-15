Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $35.67

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

