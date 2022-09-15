Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $14.38

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 4.0 %

PAA opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 106.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after buying an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,079,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,157,000 after buying an additional 492,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

