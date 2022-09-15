Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

