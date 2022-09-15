Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $91.92

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.92.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,876 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 650.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

