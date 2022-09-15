Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,706 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1,364.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.71. The company had a trading volume of 213,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,572. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

