Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VEA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 1,037,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,605,852. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

