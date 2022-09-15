Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

