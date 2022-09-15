BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

BRP Trading Up 8.9 %

DOO stock opened at C$97.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.16. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$125.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.50.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

