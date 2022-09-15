BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

BRP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.85. 3,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

