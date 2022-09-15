BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 46,192 shares.The stock last traded at $74.00 and had previously closed at $74.11.

The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BRP by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BRP by 151.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 120,471 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BRP by 30.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

