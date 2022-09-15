Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Price Performance

BUKS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,734. The company has a market cap of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

