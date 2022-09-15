Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

About Buyer Group International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.