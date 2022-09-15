Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
