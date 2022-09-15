Cacti Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,753. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

