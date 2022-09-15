CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. CAE comprises approximately 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CAE were worth $20,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,679,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CAE by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CAE by 2,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 1,570,490 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CAE by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,111,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,978,000 after buying an additional 1,276,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 21,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,250. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

