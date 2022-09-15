Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,270. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9,396.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $92,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.