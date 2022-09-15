Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 439.9% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

