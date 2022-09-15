Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $238,001.40 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
NYSE:CPT traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $129.13. 749,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37.
Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
