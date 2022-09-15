Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $238,001.40 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPT traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $129.13. 749,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

