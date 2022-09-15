Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded TerrAscend from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.53.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Trading Up 1.2 %

TRSSF stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.