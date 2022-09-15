Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded TerrAscend from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.53.

TerrAscend Trading Up 1.2 %

TRSSF stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

