Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 792.9% in August

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 792.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 9,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,772. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Cannabis Sativa
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
