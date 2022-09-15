Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 792.9% in August

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 792.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 9,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,772. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

