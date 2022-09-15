Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,576 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

TGT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $165.00. 236,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

