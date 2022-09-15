Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 195,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.