Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.65. 59,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,117. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.28 and a 200-day moving average of $432.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

