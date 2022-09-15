Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,054 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

TSN stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,684. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.