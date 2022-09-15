Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,548 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 336.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

