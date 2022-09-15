Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.58 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.62. 370,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.