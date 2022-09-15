Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $74.45 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,853 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $74,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,792 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.