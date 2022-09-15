Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,689 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIO remained flat at $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

