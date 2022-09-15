Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,231,929 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,929 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.55. 3,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

