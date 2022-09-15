Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.47. 111,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,633. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average is $201.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

