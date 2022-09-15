Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading Down 1%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.
Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.
