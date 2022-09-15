Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.95. 17,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,408. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Cowen cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $21,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Capri by 276.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 119.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $7,737,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

