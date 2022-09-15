CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.26. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

