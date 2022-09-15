Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 465.7% in August

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 465.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

CABGY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 137,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

