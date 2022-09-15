Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 4.6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 1,714,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,730,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,248,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 326,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 261,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.