Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 99,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

