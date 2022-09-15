carsales.com Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2946 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

carsales.com Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

