carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2946 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
carsales.com Trading Down 2.4 %
CSXXY stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSXXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
About carsales.com
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
Featured Stories
