carVertical 1-Day Volume Tops $298.00 (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $298.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.
carVertical Profile
carVertical launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling carVertical
