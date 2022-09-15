Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,697. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

