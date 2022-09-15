CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.37 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $510.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,515,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,652,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 492.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 344,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

